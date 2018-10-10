Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 11:57 pm

Mariah Carey Drops Black & White 'With You' Music Video!

Mariah Carey Drops Black & White 'With You' Music Video!

Mariah Carey has dropped the music video for her new song “With You” and you can watch it now!

In the video, the 49-year-old singer takes a ride in a vintage car, poses on a balcony, and takes a walk down Hollywood Boulevard.

Mariah performed the song live for the first time this week at the American Music Awards. The song will be featured on her upcoming 15th album, which is expected to be released before the end of the year.
