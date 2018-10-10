Mariah Carey Shines in American Music Awards 2018 Press Room!

Mariah Carey strikes a fierce pose as she stops by the press room at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old entertainer looked so glam in a sparkling black gown with a feather train as she posed for photographers.

Mariah wowed the audience with a performance of her new song “With You” during the awards show.

