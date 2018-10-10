Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, & Henry Golding Will Star in Guy Ritchie's New Movie!

The cast of Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming movie Toff Guys is shaping up and some big stars are attached!

Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and Henry Golding (hot off Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor this summer) are set to star in the movie, according to THR.

The movie “explores the collision between European ‘old money’ and the modern marijuana industry. It follows a British drug lord attempting to cash out on his highly profitable empire by selling it off to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.”

Production will begin on the film this fall in England.