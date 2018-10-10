'Mean Tweets' Returns with Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani & More (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel brought Mean Tweets back for a musician edition and some of these tweets are so mean!

This time, Jimmy brought together some big names in the music industry including Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, The Chainsmokers, Tyga, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Jason Mraz, Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Pink, and more.

Miley‘s tweet was so mean, she actually gave the Twitter user who wrote it the middle finger!

Watch the latest edition of Mean Tweets below, featuring some of the biggest names in music…