Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 12:49 pm

'Mean Tweets' Returns with Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani & More (Video)

'Mean Tweets' Returns with Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani & More (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel brought Mean Tweets back for a musician edition and some of these tweets are so mean!

This time, Jimmy brought together some big names in the music industry including Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, The Chainsmokers, Tyga, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Jason Mraz, Luke Bryan, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Pink, and more.

Miley‘s tweet was so mean, she actually gave the Twitter user who wrote it the middle finger!

Watch the latest edition of Mean Tweets below, featuring some of the biggest names in music…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Miley Cyrus, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop