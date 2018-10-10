Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:40 pm

Melissa McCarthy's Kids Were 'Horrified' By Her Anniversary Gift for Her Husband

Melissa McCarthy's Kids Were 'Horrified' By Her Anniversary Gift for Her Husband

Melissa McCarthy makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing today!

On the show, Melissa spoke about celebrating her 13th anniversary with hubby Ben Falcone.

“I gave him a … phone for senior citizens. It has huge buttons. It’s fantastic. Jitterbug [the brand name of the phone], that’s right. Jitterbug. My kids are horrified by it,” Melissa said.

Melissa continued, “[He gave me] two beautiful rings, one that said ‘Love.’ And I gave him a Jitterbug phone. I need to work on my romance skills.”

Watch the hilarious interview!
melissa mccarthy ellen show 01
melissa mccarthy ellen show 02
melissa mccarthy ellen show 03
melissa mccarthy ellen show 04

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ben Falcone, Ellen DeGeneres, Melissa McCarthy, Video

