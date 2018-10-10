Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 1:29 pm

Naomi Watts & Ex Liev Schreiber Buddy Up at Take Home A Nude Benefit!

Naomi Watts & Ex Liev Schreiber Buddy Up at Take Home A Nude Benefit!

Naomi Watts flashes a big smile as she strikes a pose at the 2018 Take Home A Nude: New York Academy of Art Benefit held at Sotheby’s on Tuesday (October 9) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actress was joined at the event by her ex husband Liev Schreiber, Brooke Shields, Padma Lakshmi and Tali Lennox.

The evening raised over 900,000 dollars via a silent and live auction featuring works from Judy Chicago, Jessica Craig-Martin, Anh Duong, Eric Fischl, Jan Frank, Hugo Guinness, Damian Loeb, David Lynch, Santi Moix, Herb Ritts, Walter Robinson, Mark Tansey, and Rob Wynne.

Proceeds from the sale go to student scholarships and programs at the Academy. After the auction, guests enjoyed dinner from Sant Ambroeus in the “Museum of Muses”, in which the 11 Muses for the evening were feted by David Kratz, President of the New York Academy of Art.
Credit: Darian DiCianno, Joe Schildhorn; Photos: BFA
Posted to: Brooke Shields, Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts, Padma Lakshmi, Tali Lennox

