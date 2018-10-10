Pregnant Carrie Underwood Performs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Carrie Underwood pulled double duty last night…

The 35-year-old pregnant country star hit the stage as the musical guest on last night’s (October 9) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and performed her hit “Before He Cheats,” as well as her singles “Love Wins” and “Cry Pretty” from her latest album Cry Pretty.

That same day, Carrie wowed the crowd with a performance of “Spinning Bottle” at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Also during the award ceremony, Carrie took home the award for Country Female Artist for the fourth year in a row!