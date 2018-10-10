Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank's Wedding Party Revealed - See the Bridesmaids & Page Boys!

Princess Eugenie of York and her fiance, Jack Brooksbank, are getting married later this week and the Palace just announced the list of bridesmaids and page boys who will take part in the special day.

On the list are some very familiar faces, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

The wedding is set to take place on Friday (October 12) and Just Jared will bring you all the best photos and coverage of the event on the web.

Click inside to see the full list of bridesmaids and page boys at the upcoming royal wedding…

Best Man

Jack Brooksbank‘s brother Thomas Brooksbank.

Maid of Honor

Princess Eugenie‘s sister, Princess Beatrice.

Bridesmaids

Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (aged 3)

Miss Savannah Philips (aged 7 – daughter of Mrs Autumn Phillips and Mr Peter Phillips)

Miss Isla Philips (aged 6 – daughter of Mrs Autumn Phillips and Mr Peter Phillips)

Miss Mia Tindall (aged 4 – daughter of Mrs Zara Tindall and Mr Mike Tindall)

Miss Maud Windsor (aged 5 – goddaughter of Princess Eugenie, daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor)

Miss Theodora Williams (aged 6 – daughter of Ms Ayda Field and Mr Robbie Williams)

Page Boys

His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge (aged 5)

Mr Louis de Givenchy (aged 6 – son of Mrs Zoe De Givenchy and Mr Olivier De Givenchy)

Special Attendants

The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (aged 14)

Viscount Severn (aged 10)