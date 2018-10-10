Priyanka Chopra Joins Rachel Brosnahan & Mary J. Blige at Tiffany & Co.'s Blue Book Gala!

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose as she arrives at Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Blue Book Collection on Tuesday night (October 9) at Studio 525 in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress showed off some leg in a silver dress with a high slit while showing off her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring from fiance Nick Jonas.

Other stars at the event included Mary J. Blige, Kim Kardashian, Zoe Kravitz, Rowan Blanchard, and Rachel Brosnahan.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Cushnie dress. Zoe is wearing a Prada outfit and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Rachel is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

