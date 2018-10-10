Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:32 pm

Regina King, Barry Jenkins & More Join 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Cast at NYC Premiere!

Regina King strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the world premiere of If Beale Street Could Talk held during the 2018 New York Film Festival at The Apollo Theater on Tuesday (October 09) in New York City.

The 47-year-old Emmy-winning actress was joined at the event by the film’s director Barry Jenkins, as well as her co-stars KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Brian Tyree Henry, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Aunjanue Ellis, Emily Rios, Diego Luna, Finn Wittrock, Ed Skrein, Ebony Obsidian, Dominique Thorne and Marcia Jean Kurtz.

Also in attendance to show their support was Lakeith Stanfield, Samira Wiley, Naturi Naughton, Josh Radnor, Alia Shawkat and Megan Boone.

This is Barry‘s first film since the Oscar-winning Moonlight – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Regina is wearing a Michael Kors dress, Chopard jewelry and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes. Barry is wearing a Dior Men suit. Brian is wearing a Perry Ellis suit and Cole Haan shoes. Kiki is wearing a Valentino gown.
