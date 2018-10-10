Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 3:01 pm

Sarah Hyland Jokes She's Pregnant, Wells Adams Issues Funny Response

Sarah Hyland Jokes She's Pregnant, Wells Adams Issues Funny Response

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are one of the cutest couples – and their most recent Instagram exchange is proving why!

It all started when Sarah posted a paparazzi photo that shows her shirt billowing out a bit. Sarah then joked, “Caught prego by the paps.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

Sarah‘s boyfriend Wells then took to her comments and posted, “So, this is how I find out?”

But things didn’t end there! Sarah and Wells went back and forth a few more times.

Check out the Instagram comments…
sarah hyland jokes shes pregnant 01
sarah hyland jokes shes pregnant 02
sarah hyland jokes shes pregnant 03
sarah hyland jokes shes pregnant 04
sarah hyland jokes shes pregnant 05

Posted to: Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams

  • mahbelle

    she’s annoying and so thirsty