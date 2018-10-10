Wed, 10 October 2018 at 3:01 pm
Sarah Hyland Jokes She's Pregnant, Wells Adams Issues Funny Response
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are one of the cutest couples – and their most recent Instagram exchange is proving why!
It all started when Sarah posted a paparazzi photo that shows her shirt billowing out a bit. Sarah then joked, “Caught prego by the paps.”
Sarah‘s boyfriend Wells then took to her comments and posted, “So, this is how I find out?”
But things didn’t end there! Sarah and Wells went back and forth a few more times.
Check out the Instagram comments…
