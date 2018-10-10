Sarah Jessica Parker's Movie 'Here & Now' Debuts Official Trailer

The trailer for Sarah Jessica Parker‘s upcoming movie Here and Now has arrived!

The film features a star-studded cast that also includes Simon Baker, Common, Taylor Kinney, Jacqueline Bisset, and Renee Zellweger.

Here is the synopsis: Vivienne (Parker), is an established singer/songwriter with a successful music career. On the eve of a major performance, Vivienne receives some life-altering news that causes her to reevaluate her priorities. As she crisscrosses the busy streets of New York City, she tries to balance her upcoming music tour, family, and friends. With the support of her overbearing mother, Jeanne (Bisset), her long-time manager, Ben (Common), and her ex-husband, Nick (Baker), Vivienne strives to make peace with the decisions and sacrifices she’s made along the way.

Here and Now will be released in theaters, on demand, and on digital HD on November 9.