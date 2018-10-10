Sarah Paulson Reveals Her 'Absolute Terror & Fear' Over This Aspect of Hollywood

Sarah Paulson is on one of the covers of Elle magazine’s November 2018 Women in Hollywood issue!

Here’s what the American Horror Story actress had to share with the mag…

On balancing her personal and professional life: “I don’t have children; I’m not married. But I have a lot of intimate relationships—my nieces and nephews, and a wonderful circle of friends. I don’t see them enough. This idea that you can have it all is another thing to be challenged. Somebody once said to me, ‘You can have anything you want, but you can’t have everything.’ You can’t be awake and asleep, or here and also at home. You have to make choices. But I’ve gotta strike while the iron’s hot. Right now, people are calling. They may stop really soon. So I want to make hay while the sun shines. That’s a lot of things I just did there…iron, hay. But you know, the window is open. I’m just trying to muscle it open as long as I can and get it as wide as possible.”

On ageism in Hollywood: “Interest in me sparked when I was in my very late thirties. I have absolute terror and fear that someone’s gonna go, ‘You turned 45. Bye-bye.’ I hope I don’t get told to go back to bed. I have a lot more to do and say. But there’s this notion that women fall apart after 45. It’s been perpetuated by Hollywood by not putting the stories of women over certain ages front and center. They’re dictating what they think is interesting, and we are consuming it and deciding that what they’re telling us is true.”

For more from Sarah, visit Elle.com. Other Women in Hollywood honorees include Lady Gaga, the stars of Black Panther, Shonda Rhimes, Mia Farrow, Keira Knightley, Yara Shahidi, and Charlize Theron.