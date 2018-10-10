Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues
Selena Gomez is currently seeking mental health treatment after reportedly suffering an emotional breakdown.
At the end of September, the 26-year-old singer reportedly became “despondent and emotional” after learning her white blood cell count was alarmingly low in the wake of her kidney transplant last year, TMZ reports.
Members of her family then drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, before being released several days later.
Last week, Selena had to be re-admitted to the hospital after her low blood count persistent – throwing her into a more serious “emotional breakdown.”
Currently, Selena is receiving dialectical behavior therapy at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast, which she has received before.
Last September, Selena revealed that she received a kidney from close friend Francia Raisa after discovering her kidneys were failing from her battle with Lupus.
Our thoughts are with Selena during this time.