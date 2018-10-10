Selena Gomez & Michael B. Jordan Launch Dream It Real Initiative With 'Coach'

Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan are helping Coach launch their Dream It Real initiative!

The brand is partnering with The Future Project as they work to support young people and help them turn their dreams into reality.

The nonprofit organization places “Dream Directors” in high schools across the country – transformational coaches, leaders and organizers trained in The Future Project’s unique, research-based methodology. Then, students work with Dream Directors to create passion-based Future Projects that bring their dreams to life.

Over the next year, Selena and Michael will visit The Future Project’s partner schools to work with students as honorary Dream Directors!

Coach has already donated $1.4 million to the organization to celebrate Selena and Michael‘s commitment to the initiatve.

Check out the announcement video below…