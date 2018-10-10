Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 12:46 pm

Selena Gomez & Michael B. Jordan Launch Dream It Real Initiative With 'Coach'

Selena Gomez & Michael B. Jordan Launch Dream It Real Initiative With 'Coach'

Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan are helping Coach launch their Dream It Real initiative!

The brand is partnering with The Future Project as they work to support young people and help them turn their dreams into reality.

The nonprofit organization places “Dream Directors” in high schools across the country – transformational coaches, leaders and organizers trained in The Future Project’s unique, research-based methodology. Then, students work with Dream Directors to create passion-based Future Projects that bring their dreams to life.

Over the next year, Selena and Michael will visit The Future Project’s partner schools to work with students as honorary Dream Directors!

Coach has already donated $1.4 million to the organization to celebrate Selena and Michael‘s commitment to the initiatve.

Check out the announcement video below…
Photos: Courtesy of Coach
