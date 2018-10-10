Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 1:34 am

Singer Rex Orange County Pulls Out of Show Due to KKK Joke

Singer Rex Orange County Pulls Out of Show Due to KKK Joke

Rex Orange County is an up-and-coming singer who is making huge strides in the music world.

The 20-year-old singer was scheduled to perform on the French program Quotidien on Tuesday (October 9), but he decided to pull out of the show due to a “tasteless joke regarding the KKK” that was being made on the episode.

“I’m sorry to my fans that I will no longer be performing on Quotidien tonight. Upon arrival to tape for my scheduled appearance on the show I became aware of a sketch planned for this evening’s episode that was at odds with my core values and after addressing with the show’s producers and understanding that they intended to move forward with the sketch despite my discomfort I’ve had to cancel my appearance in order to not be aligned with that content,” Rex wrote in an initial post on Instagram. “Apologies to anyone that was planning to tune in to see me.”

Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, cleared up what happened in a follow-up post.

“Considering the show has now been aired, I’d like to be clear. The people at Quotidien did not respect the way I felt about one particular tasteless joke regarding the KKK,” he wrote. “I told them I didn’t want my performance to be aired on the same show as this particular section. It was then made very clear that my performance was NOT as important as the joke. They refused to take it out. So I pulled out. Clearly I’m not good enough for them. Oh well, at least the KKK is! Fair enough.”

View this post on Instagram

*Quotidien …france

A post shared by rex orange county (@rexorangecounty) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Tim Mosenfelder; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Music, Rex Orange County

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump says he likes Taylor Swift less after her political post - TMZ
  • Bella Hadid got birthday wishes from boyfriend The Weeknd - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner said yes to everything on The Ellen Show - TooFab
  • Get to know Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel - Lainey Gossip
  • Troian Bellisario welcomes baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams - Just Jared Jr
  • Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx moving into a $56 Million NYC penthouse? - Gossip Cop