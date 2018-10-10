Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 11:17 am

Teresa Giudice's Husband Joe to Be Deported to Italy Once Released From Prison

Joe Giudice, who previously appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey with his wife Teresa Giudice, will be deported to Italy once he’s out of jail for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

People reports that the 46-year-old reality star, who was sentenced in March of 2016, will be released in 2019 and deported. He is set to be jailed for 41-months for his crimes.

No official statement has been made at this time. Teresa, who is now a bodybuilder, spent time in prison as well and was released almost three years ago. The couple are parents to Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.
Photos: Getty
