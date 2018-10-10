The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Joins Girlfriend Katelyn Bryd For Dinner Date After AMAs

Alex Pall and girlfriend Katelyn Byrd look so in love!

The 33-year-old The Chainsmokers DJ and the 23-year-old model looked so happy together following a dinner date on Tuesday evening (October 9) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Chainsmokers

Earlier in the evening, Alex joined his musical partner Andrew Taggart as they walked the carpet at the American Music Awards.

While the duo were up for Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music, the award was taken home by their friend Marshmallo.