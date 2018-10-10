Wed, 10 October 2018 at 4:23 pm
The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Joins Girlfriend Katelyn Bryd For Dinner Date After AMAs
Alex Pall and girlfriend Katelyn Byrd look so in love!
The 33-year-old The Chainsmokers DJ and the 23-year-old model looked so happy together following a dinner date on Tuesday evening (October 9) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Earlier in the evening, Alex joined his musical partner Andrew Taggart as they walked the carpet at the American Music Awards.
While the duo were up for Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music, the award was taken home by their friend Marshmallo.
