Timothee Chalamet Is Basically Steve Carell's Biggest Fan!

Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell sit down for an interview together for Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (October 10) in New York City.

The guys were interviewed by Michael Strahan and chatted about their new movie Beautiful Boy, which hits theaters in limited release on October 12.

During the interview, Timothee opened up about being one of Steve‘s biggest fans.

“I was really nervous. I didn’t want him to know,” Timothee said about being a fan and working with Steve. “I mean, who here is a fan of The Office, right? I didn’t want Steve to know because I thought he would be creeped out.”