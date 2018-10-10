Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 9:54 pm

Timothee Chalamet Is Basically Steve Carell's Biggest Fan!

Timothee Chalamet Is Basically Steve Carell's Biggest Fan!

Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell sit down for an interview together for Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (October 10) in New York City.

The guys were interviewed by Michael Strahan and chatted about their new movie Beautiful Boy, which hits theaters in limited release on October 12.

During the interview, Timothee opened up about being one of Steve‘s biggest fans.

“I was really nervous. I didn’t want him to know,” Timothee said about being a fan and working with Steve. “I mean, who here is a fan of The Office, right? I didn’t want Steve to know because I thought he would be creeped out.”
