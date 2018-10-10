Tracee Ellis Ross Promotes Voting at AMAs with 'I am a voter.' Shirt!

Tracee Ellis Ross puts the focus on voting in the midterm elections during a moment at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The black-ish actress hosted the awards show and wore an “I am a voter.” t-shirt at one point during the event.

Tracee addressed her shirt by saying, “I am a voter, are you?” on camera. The Civic Culture Coalition is spearheading I am a voter., a non-partisan public awareness campaign that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. The goal of I am a voter. is to mobilize eligible voters to register in time for the 2018 midterm elections and to show up to the polls on Tuesday, November 6th.

The registration period for voting has already ended in some states and it’s ending soon in other states, so check your registration status NOW!

Watch a video of the political moments during the AMAs.