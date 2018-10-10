Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released
Verne Troyer‘s cause of death has been certified as suicide.
The actor, who passed away at the age of 49 back in April, died of “sequelae of alcohol intoxication” in a suicidal manner, the coroner said on Wednesday (October 10), via THR. Sequelae indicates a condition that is a consequence of a previous disease or injury.
No further information has been made available at this time. After his tragic death on April 21, celebrities began paying tribute to the actor, well-known for his work in Austin Powers.
Our thoughts are with Verne‘s loved ones during this difficult time.