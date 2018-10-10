Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:21 pm

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Released

Verne Troyer‘s cause of death has been certified as suicide.

The actor, who passed away at the age of 49 back in April, died of “sequelae of alcohol intoxication” in a suicidal manner, the coroner said on Wednesday (October 10), via THR. Sequelae indicates a condition that is a consequence of a previous disease or injury.

No further information has been made available at this time. After his tragic death on April 21, celebrities began paying tribute to the actor, well-known for his work in Austin Powers.

Our thoughts are with Verne‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Verne Troyer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop