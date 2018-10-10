Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey &amp; Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 10:42 am

Which 'Riverdale' Star Has the Most Fans Sliding Into Their DMs? The Cast Says...

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry and Madchen Amick make an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday evening (October 9) in New York City.

The four cast members of Riverdale answered some burning questions about the cast during a fun game played with host Andy Cohen.

Some of the questions included, “who is the biggest flirt behind the scenes?” “who is the most likely to forget their lines?,” “who spends the most time in front of a mirror?,” and more.

Andy also asked who has the most people sliding into their DMs, and the answer was: Lili‘s boyfriend Cole Sprouse!

Click inside to see more from the Riverdale cast…
riverdale cast wwhl 01
riverdale cast wwhl 02
riverdale cast wwhl 03
riverdale cast wwhl 04
riverdale cast wwhl 05
riverdale cast wwhl 06
riverdale cast wwhl 07
riverdale cast wwhl 08
riverdale cast wwhl 09
riverdale cast wwhl 10

Photos: NBC
Andy Cohen, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, Riverdale

