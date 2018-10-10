Which 'Riverdale' Star Has the Most Fans Sliding Into Their DMs? The Cast Says...

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry and Madchen Amick make an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday evening (October 9) in New York City.

The four cast members of Riverdale answered some burning questions about the cast during a fun game played with host Andy Cohen.

Some of the questions included, “who is the biggest flirt behind the scenes?” “who is the most likely to forget their lines?,” “who spends the most time in front of a mirror?,” and more.

Andy also asked who has the most people sliding into their DMs, and the answer was: Lili‘s boyfriend Cole Sprouse!

