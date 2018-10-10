Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor is back on, with 18 castaways still in the competition for Season 37 of the hit series, titled “David vs. Goliath.”

Meet all 20 of this season’s contestants!

Last week, Jeremy found Dan’s hidden immunity idol. On the David tribe, Davie found the hidden immunity idol. In the immunity challenge, the Goliath tribe won. During the tribal council, four votes went to Lyrsa and five votes went to Jessica. Jessica was voted off of the island.

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

At the tribal this week, Jeremy called out Natalie as the outsider of the tribe, remarking that her personality is difficult to deal with. Natalie kept it cool while offering her own jabs right back at him. The rest of the tribe also discussed Natalie’s failure to make a good first impression.

Natalie promised the tribe that if there was a swap, she will remain loyal to Goliath, take their comments about her to heart, and focus on improving. It came down to a Jeremy vs. Natalie vote (no one played an idol) of Natalie, Jeremy, Jeremy, Jeremy, Jeremy, Jeremy, Jeremy.

Angelina rallied the entire tribe to vote against Jeremy, and Jeremy became the first Goliath and third player voted out of the game!

Jeremy Crawford, 40

Goliath Tribe

Hometown: Clover, S.C.

Current Residence: New York

Attorney