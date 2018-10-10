Top Stories
Wed, 10 October 2018 at 1:29 pm

Yara Shahidi Shares The Issues She's Most Passionate About

Yara Shahidi Shares The Issues She's Most Passionate About

Yara Shahidi looks stunning on the cover of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issue, available on October 23rd.

Here’s what the 18-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On whether she’s seen a tangible change in the last year: “I do see a tangible change, or at least, I feel we’re on the precipice of one. There’s a correlation between [these] movements and the fact that there are more women behind the camera, in production, creating film.”

On the issues she is most passionate about: “All of them! Immigration, gun control. There’s been a lack of humanity, especially in the policies that alienate minorities, whether it be a person of color, an immigrant, or someone differently abled. The list goes on and on.”

On whose careers she admires: “Angela Bassett. She’s extremely academic and just an amazing human. Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Paper Boi in Atlanta. And Pharrell—he’s the all-around creative, in terms of his work as a producer, writer, content creator, and clothing designer.”

For more from Yara, visit Elle.com.
yara shahidi elle magazine cover 01
yara shahidi elle magazine cover 02
yara shahidi elle magazine cover 03
yara shahidi elle magazine cover 04

Photos: Alex Franco
