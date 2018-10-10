Yara Shahidi Shares The Issues She's Most Passionate About

Yara Shahidi looks stunning on the cover of Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issue, available on October 23rd.

Here’s what the 18-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On whether she’s seen a tangible change in the last year: “I do see a tangible change, or at least, I feel we’re on the precipice of one. There’s a correlation between [these] movements and the fact that there are more women behind the camera, in production, creating film.”

On the issues she is most passionate about: “All of them! Immigration, gun control. There’s been a lack of humanity, especially in the policies that alienate minorities, whether it be a person of color, an immigrant, or someone differently abled. The list goes on and on.”

On whose careers she admires: “Angela Bassett. She’s extremely academic and just an amazing human. Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Paper Boi in Atlanta. And Pharrell—he’s the all-around creative, in terms of his work as a producer, writer, content creator, and clothing designer.”

