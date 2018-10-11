Amandla Stenberg Had an Awkward Moment at a Time's Up Meeting - Watch!
Amandla Stenberg is opening up about an amusingly awkward situation!
The 19-year-old The Hate U Give actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (October 10).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amandla Stenberg
During her appearance, Amandla explained how a gap year from college turned into a “gap life.” She also talked about an incredibly awkward moment at an important #TimesUp meeting.
She also revealed the useful life lesson Jennifer Lawrence gave her on the set of The Hunger Games while filming the movie together.
Watch Amandla explain below!