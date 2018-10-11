Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 1:28 pm

Amandla Stenberg Had an Awkward Moment at a Time's Up Meeting - Watch!

Amandla Stenberg Had an Awkward Moment at a Time's Up Meeting - Watch!

Amandla Stenberg is opening up about an amusingly awkward situation!

The 19-year-old The Hate U Give actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (October 10).

During her appearance, Amandla explained how a gap year from college turned into a “gap life.” She also talked about an incredibly awkward moment at an important #TimesUp meeting.

She also revealed the useful life lesson Jennifer Lawrence gave her on the set of The Hunger Games while filming the movie together.

Watch Amandla explain below!
amandla stenberg fallon 2018

Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
Posted to: Amandla Stenberg, Jennifer Lawrence, Jimmy Fallon

