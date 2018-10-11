Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 1:02 pm

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Enjoy a Romantic Date Night in NYC!

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are looking so in love!

The couple was seen looking cozy while out on a romantic date night dinner at Wolfgang Puck in Tribeca on Wednesday night (October 10) in New York City.

One night before (October 9), the two celebrated Bella‘s 22nd birthday with her family.

The two were seen taking a short walk back home, holding hands and chatting as they strolled back.

The Weeknd posted an adorable tribute to his girlfriend for her birthday on Instagram. “Happy birthday angel,” he wrote. See the post!
