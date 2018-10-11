Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Pay Tribute To 90's in '1999' Music Video - Watch Here!

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan get into character as Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio in their classic film Titanic in the just released music video for their collaboration “1999,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip continues the song’s heavy ’90s-inspired theme, referencing various pop culture moments, movies, and celebrities, like the Spice Girls, TLC, The Matrix, Skechers, Backstreet Boys, Eminem in “The Real Slim Shady“, The Sims and Steve Jobs.

“💚 IT’S OUT!!!!! THE 1999 VIDEO BY @charli_xcx AND MEEEE,” Troye tweeted. “Nothing makes me scream like this video.”

You can also stream the song on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Charli XCX & Troye Sivan – 1999 [Official Video]