Dua Lipa Performs 'Electricity' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch!

Dua Lipa hit the stage as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (October 10), and you can watch the performance right here!

The 23-year-old hit-maker performed her hot collaboration with Diplo and Mark Ronson‘s duo Silk City, “Electricity,” which was released in September.

The song is currently #7 on Billboard’s Dance/ Electronic chart.

In case you missed it, Dua also performed “Electricity” at the 2018 American Music Awards with her global smash hit with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Watch Dua‘s performance below…



Dua Lipa & Silk City – ‘Electricity’ (Jimmy Kimmel Live)