Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 12:10 pm

Eddie Redmayne Teases 'Fantastic Beasts' Ending: 'My Jaw Dropped'

Eddie Redmayne Teases 'Fantastic Beasts' Ending: 'My Jaw Dropped'

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s new issue as their characters in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“The script is labyrinthian,” Eddie, who returns as Newt Scamander, told the mag about the new movie. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet.

Eddie then continued, “And there is one…I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

For more from the cast, visit EW.com.

The new film is set to be released on November 18. Be sure to check it out!
