Eddie Redmayne Teases 'Fantastic Beasts' Ending: 'My Jaw Dropped'

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s new issue as their characters in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“The script is labyrinthian,” Eddie, who returns as Newt Scamander, told the mag about the new movie. “It’s like you’re going down this maze and Jo is weaving the stories together with such intricacy. Along the way these connections to Harry Potter and secrets are falling at your feet.

Eddie then continued, “And there is one…I got to the end and my jaw dropped. There was one thing I didn’t see coming.”

The new film is set to be released on November 18. Be sure to check it out!