Elizabeth Banks Hilariously Inserts Herself Into Azealia Banks/Lana Del Rey Feud

Elizabeth Banks hilariously inserted herself into Lana Del Rey‘s public feud with Azealia Banks.

If you don’t know, Azealia recently called out Lana‘s criticism of Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump, and then Lana sent out a series of tweets firing back at Azealia.

Well, one of the tweets stated, “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Well, Elizabeth, who is currently directing the Charlie’s Angels reboot, responded to that tweet in a hilarious way.

Elizabeth wrote, “Damn girl, I’m sorry. I let you down. I let myself down.”