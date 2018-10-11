Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 2:25 pm

Elizabeth Banks Hilariously Inserts Herself Into Azealia Banks/Lana Del Rey Feud

Elizabeth Banks Hilariously Inserts Herself Into Azealia Banks/Lana Del Rey Feud

Elizabeth Banks hilariously inserted herself into Lana Del Rey‘s public feud with Azealia Banks.

If you don’t know, Azealia recently called out Lana‘s criticism of Kanye West‘s endorsement of Donald Trump, and then Lana sent out a series of tweets firing back at Azealia.

Well, one of the tweets stated, “Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back.”

Well, Elizabeth, who is currently directing the Charlie’s Angels reboot, responded to that tweet in a hilarious way.

Elizabeth wrote, “Damn girl, I’m sorry. I let you down. I let myself down.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Azealia Banks, Elizabeth Banks, Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Terea Giudice reportedly asked the President to help get her husband Joe a lighter jail sentence - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's pet pig is the star of her new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Post Malone just booked his first acting role - TooFab
  • Timothee Chalamet's new movie is getting Oscar buzz - Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner just had her makeup done by this YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux isn't dating this actress - Gossip Cop