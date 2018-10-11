Top Stories
Thu, 11 October 2018 at 10:02 am

Ellie Kemper Says She 'Sobbed in the Shower' Writing 'My Squirrel Days'

Ellie Kemper is all smiles as she strikes a pose at her “My Squirrel Days” book signing held at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on Wednesday (October 10) in Los Angeles.

That day before, the 38-year-old actress joined SiriusXM host Ron Bennington for special “Unmasked” event at SiriusXM Studios in support of her new book.

Ellie‘s book is a collection of essays about her journey from being a naive Midwestern girl to Hollywood semi-celebrity to an outrageously reasonable New Yorker.

“Oh yeah, I sobbed in the shower,” Ellie said about the process of writing the book (via Time). “Sobbed on the subway. Sobbed at SoulCycle. I cry pretty regularly about things like missing the train, so that was inevitable.”
