First Lady Melania Trump Says She's the Most Bullied Person In the World

First Lady Melania Trump gave an interview to ABC News where she spoke about bullying, her anti-bullying “Be Best” initiative, and the fact that she thinks she’s one of the most bullied people in the world.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” the First Lady said, to which ABC’s Tom Llamas replied, “You’re really the most bullied person in the world?”

“One of them, if you really see what people saying about me,” she answered.

“We need to educate the children of social-emotional behavior, so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues,” she continued. “That’s very important.”

Watch below…