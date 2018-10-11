Top Stories
Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 8:53 am

First Lady Melania Trump Says She's the Most Bullied Person In the World

First Lady Melania Trump gave an interview to ABC News where she spoke about bullying, her anti-bullying “Be Best” initiative, and the fact that she thinks she’s one of the most bullied people in the world.

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” the First Lady said, to which ABC’s Tom Llamas replied, “You’re really the most bullied person in the world?”

“One of them, if you really see what people saying about me,” she answered.

“We need to educate the children of social-emotional behavior, so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues,” she continued. “That’s very important.”

Watch below…
  • Gerard Buthole

    Bitch, please.

  • Casey C

    Oh, grow up. second biggest ego on the planet. must be tough living the gilded life as a trophy wife.

  • USWeeklyHatesComments

    L..M..F..A..O

  • plez

    OMG she’s exaggerates and whines just like her husband.

  • mahbelle

    She’s right. People are vicious towards Melania because of her husband. She seems like a very nice person.

  • mahbelle

    whining snowflake

  • Hattie McDish

    Don’t flatter yourself Mrs DumpTrump.

  • KS_in_TP

    I don’t think she’s wrong. I think she’s treated like shit no matter what she does, and I think there are people that go after her for every single tiny thing they can find — because they hate her husband. I don’t know how that isn’t bullying.