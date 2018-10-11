Gavin Rossdale & Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Step Out for Lunch in Studio City!

Gavin Rossdale wraps his arm around Sophia Thomalla as they head to their car after grabbing lunch on Tuesday afternoon (October 9) in Studio City, Calif.

The 50-year-old rocker kept things cool in an all black outfit while the 29-year-old German actress/model rocked a black T-shirt and red plaid pants for their outing – which they brought along one of their little dogs for!

Over the weekend, Gavin took to Instagram to share a cute selfie celebrating Sophia‘s birthday.

“Happy birthday my love 🖤you’re the greatest,” Gavin captioned the below photo.