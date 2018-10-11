Top Stories
Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Hailee Steinfeld Will Host the MTV EMAs 2018!

Hailee Steinfeld has a super cool new gig – she will be hosting the 2018 MTV EMAs!

The show will be held this year at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Spain on Sunday, November 4. The event will air live around the world.

“The EMAs are a show where anything can happen,” Hailee said about hosting the event. “I can’t wait to host a night filled with incredible artists, performances, some surprises of my own – let’s do this, Bilbao!”

Hailee is a true global superstar renowned for her exceptional talent with a career that spans music, film and TV,” said Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International. “We are thrilled to have her as host for this year’s MTV EMAs in Bilbao and can’t wait to see her light up the stage with her incredible energy.”

Hailee won the award for Best Push Artist at last year’s show and she’s nominated for Best Pop Artist this year.
