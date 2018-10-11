Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 11:17 am

Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nobody' Comes To Her House for Halloween - Watch Here!

Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nobody' Comes To Her House for Halloween - Watch Here!

Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (October 10) and talked all about being too scared to watch any of the Halloween movies, and how no one coming to her house for Halloween.

“Nobody comes to my house. I put the candy out, I always am hoping and then there’s the candy the next morning and I eat it,” the 59-year-old actress told Jimmy.

Jamie also talks about her husband Christopher Guest‘s bond with Jimmy over fly fishing, reveals how she came up with an idea to help moms with new babies, and explains why she does not do late night shows.

“I am only here because you are such a good guy,” Jamie expressed – Watch below!


Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Does NOT Like Scary Movies

Click inside to watch the rest of Jamie Lee Curtis’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jamie Lee Curtis on Late Night Shows, Fly Fishing & Husband Christopher Guest
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie lee curtis says nobody comes to her house for halloween 01
jamie lee curtis says nobody comes to her house for halloween 02
jamie lee curtis says nobody comes to her house for halloween 03
jamie lee curtis says nobody comes to her house for halloween 04

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, WENN
Posted to: Jamie Lee Curtis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Terea Giudice reportedly asked the President to help get her husband Joe a lighter jail sentence - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's pet pig is the star of her new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Post Malone just booked his first acting role - TooFab
  • Timothee Chalamet's new movie is getting Oscar buzz - Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner just had her makeup done by this YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux isn't dating this actress - Gossip Cop