Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nobody' Comes To Her House for Halloween - Watch Here!

Jamie Lee Curtis stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (October 10) and talked all about being too scared to watch any of the Halloween movies, and how no one coming to her house for Halloween.

“Nobody comes to my house. I put the candy out, I always am hoping and then there’s the candy the next morning and I eat it,” the 59-year-old actress told Jimmy.

Jamie also talks about her husband Christopher Guest‘s bond with Jimmy over fly fishing, reveals how she came up with an idea to help moms with new babies, and explains why she does not do late night shows.

“I am only here because you are such a good guy,” Jamie expressed – Watch below!



Halloween Star Jamie Lee Curtis Does NOT Like Scary Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis on Late Night Shows, Fly Fishing & Husband Christopher Guest