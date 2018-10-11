Jennifer Garner Joins Juliette Lewis & 'Camping' Cast at L.A. Premiere!

Jennifer Garner poses for a photo with co-star Juliette Lewis at the premiere of their new HBO series Camping on Wednesday (October 10) at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

More cast members in attendance included David Tennant, Chris Sullivan, Bridget Everett, Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman, Cheyenne Haynes, Duncan Joiner, Ione Skye, and Rhiannon Leigh Wryn.

The new comedy series will premiere on October 14.

Camping stars Garner and Tennant as Kathryn and Walt, a not-so-happily married couple. A meticulously planned outdoor trip to celebrate Walt’s 45th birthday is derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships.

FYI: Juliette is wearing a Miu Miu dress, shoes, and clutch with Effy Jewelry earrings.