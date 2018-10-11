Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 2:14 am

Jon Hamm & Busy Philipps Show Support at 'Camping' Premiere!

Jon Hamm & Busy Philipps Show Support at 'Camping' Premiere!

Jon Hamm and Busy Philipps walk the green grass carpet while attending the premiere of the HBO series Camping on Wednesday (October 10) at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

More stars who supported the cast and crew of the new comedy series included Nicole Richie and Hari Nef.

Busy, Nicole, and Hari are all guest starring on the new show and filmed a scene together back in May. “Don’t we look like we’re ready to go camping??? #campinghbo,” Busy captioned the below photo on her Instagram account.

FYI: Busy is wearing a Claudia Li dress. Hari is wearing a Walk of Shame Moscow dress.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Busy Philipps, Hari Nef, Jon Hamm, Nicole Richie

