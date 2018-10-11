Jon Hamm & Busy Philipps Show Support at 'Camping' Premiere!

Jon Hamm and Busy Philipps walk the green grass carpet while attending the premiere of the HBO series Camping on Wednesday (October 10) at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

More stars who supported the cast and crew of the new comedy series included Nicole Richie and Hari Nef.

Busy, Nicole, and Hari are all guest starring on the new show and filmed a scene together back in May. “Don’t we look like we’re ready to go camping??? #campinghbo,” Busy captioned the below photo on her Instagram account.

FYI: Busy is wearing a Claudia Li dress. Hari is wearing a Walk of Shame Moscow dress.