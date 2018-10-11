Justin Bieber Heads to an Evening Church Service Solo

Justin Bieber is getting in some solo worship.

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean?” singer was spotted heading into an evening church service on Wednesday night (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin sported a pink hoodie as he made his way out from the service with fellow churchgoers.

He was recently seen taking a hike with a friend. Watch the video!

Recent reports say that Justin and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, though they don’t consider themselves married just yet. Find out why!