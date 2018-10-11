Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 12:28 pm

Justin Bieber Heads to an Evening Church Service Solo

Justin Bieber Heads to an Evening Church Service Solo

Justin Bieber is getting in some solo worship.

The 24-year-old “What Do You Mean?” singer was spotted heading into an evening church service on Wednesday night (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin sported a pink hoodie as he made his way out from the service with fellow churchgoers.

He was recently seen taking a hike with a friend. Watch the video!

Recent reports say that Justin and Hailey Baldwin are legally married, though they don’t consider themselves married just yet. Find out why!
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber church october 2018 01
justin bieber church october 2018 02
justin bieber church october 2018 03
justin bieber church october 2018 04
justin bieber church october 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Terea Giudice reportedly asked the President to help get her husband Joe a lighter jail sentence - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's pet pig is the star of her new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Post Malone just booked his first acting role - TooFab
  • Timothee Chalamet's new movie is getting Oscar buzz - Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner just had her makeup done by this YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux isn't dating this actress - Gossip Cop