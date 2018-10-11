Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 1:55 pm

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Kanye West‘s iPhone passcode is no longer private.

The 41-year-old entertainer paid a visit to the White House on Thursday (October 11) where he met with Donald Trump.

During the meeting, when the White House press corps was standing all around him, Kanye decided to show the President a photo of a hydrogen-powered airplane. You can see the photo of the plane in the gallery of photos below.

In full view of reporters, Kanye took out his iPhone and typed in his passcode and it was captured on video. It appears as if the passcode is “00000.”

The video is now circulating on Twitter and you can watch here.
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west iphone password 01
kanye west iphone password 02
kanye west iphone password 03
kanye west iphone password 04
kanye west iphone password 05
kanye west iphone password 06
kanye west iphone password 07
kanye west iphone password 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Terea Giudice reportedly asked the President to help get her husband Joe a lighter jail sentence - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's pet pig is the star of her new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Post Malone just booked his first acting role - TooFab
  • Timothee Chalamet's new movie is getting Oscar buzz - Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner just had her makeup done by this YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux isn't dating this actress - Gossip Cop