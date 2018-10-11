Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Kanye West‘s iPhone passcode is no longer private.

The 41-year-old entertainer paid a visit to the White House on Thursday (October 11) where he met with Donald Trump.

During the meeting, when the White House press corps was standing all around him, Kanye decided to show the President a photo of a hydrogen-powered airplane. You can see the photo of the plane in the gallery of photos below.

In full view of reporters, Kanye took out his iPhone and typed in his passcode and it was captured on video. It appears as if the passcode is “00000.”

The video is now circulating on Twitter and you can watch here.