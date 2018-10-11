Kanye West Hugs Donald Trump, Speaks for 10 Minutes During White House Visit

Kanye West reportedly spoke for ten-minutes while meeting with Donald Trump in the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday (October 11) and reporters have captured some of the moments.

The 41-year-old entertainer spoke about why he likes Trump, and said, “I love Hillary…the campaign ‘I’m with her’….but there was something about when I put this hat on it made me feel like Superman.”

He continued, “Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today…Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-f***** like [me].”

Kanye also talked about his family life, saying, “My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful though.”

The President then reportedly said after Kanye‘s speech, “He can speak for me any time he wants. he’s a smart cookie. He gets it.” He also joked that he could be a good presidential candidate to which Kanye responded, “Only after 2024.”

See photos from Kanye’s visit with the President, including a moment where Kanye showed Trump a photo of an airplane on his phone…