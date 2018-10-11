Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 10:38 am

Katie Holmes Steps Out To Support Blue Diamond Almonds Holiday House!

Katie Holmes Steps Out To Support Blue Diamond Almonds Holiday House!

Katie Holmes flashes a big smile while stepping out for a walk on Wednesday (October 10) evening in New York City.

The 39-year-old entertainer rocked a long knitted sweater with a red-and-purple stitch pattern with knee-high black leather boots as she made her way to the Blue Diamond Almonds Holiday House to celebrate the onset of the festive holiday season.

Over the weekend, Katie hit the stage to speak to the crowds at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival – which was in its seventh year – and continues its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.
  • mahbelle

    she looks ridiculous. it was 80 and humid yesterday in NYC and she wore this mess?

