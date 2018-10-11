Katie Holmes Steps Out To Support Blue Diamond Almonds Holiday House!

Katie Holmes flashes a big smile while stepping out for a walk on Wednesday (October 10) evening in New York City.

The 39-year-old entertainer rocked a long knitted sweater with a red-and-purple stitch pattern with knee-high black leather boots as she made her way to the Blue Diamond Almonds Holiday House to celebrate the onset of the festive holiday season.

Over the weekend, Katie hit the stage to speak to the crowds at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival – which was in its seventh year – and continues its mission to end extreme poverty around the globe, by 2030.