Thu, 11 October 2018 at 1:41 am

Kourtney Kardashian Visits a Gallery with Rumored Boyfriend Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and her rumored boyfriend Luka Sabbat leave the Off-White gallery on Wednesday night (October 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old grown-ish actor have been spotted spending time together lately, though their relationship is reportedly still new.

“It’s nothing serious right now,” a source told People. “It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her.”

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat at a gallery event…

Photos: BackGrid USA
