Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Kylie Jenner revealed that she changed the way she spelled her daughter Stormi‘s name at the very last minute (when she was on the phone with the birth certificate office!)

While doing a special Halloween makeup video with YouTuber James Charles, she spoke about her 8-month-old daughter’s name.

“I was just looking at nature names, like weather and earth inspired. Storm was on there—just Storm. And then I was like, I kinda want ‘-ie’ like me, so then I did Stormie with ‘-ie,’” the 21-year-old makeup mogul said. “It was always Stormie with an ‘-ie’. I bought custom things for her that said her name, ‘-ie’. I bought her the blocks, ‘-ie.’ I didn’t fully choose her name, I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. I had one other name in mind, but Stormi always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name.”

Kylie continued, “When they called me from the birth certificate office, and I was finalizing the name, they were like ‘how do you wanna spell it?’ And I was like S-T-O-R-M-I, and they were like ‘you sure?’ and I’m like ‘yeah, just an i.’ Literally right then and there I just changed it to an ‘i.’ Then I hung up the phone and I was like ‘damn, guess that’s her name.’”