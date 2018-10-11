Top Stories
Thu, 11 October 2018 at 12:14 pm

Lance Bass Hosts Nights of the Jack Halloween Activation Launch Party!

Lance Bass Hosts Nights of the Jack Halloween Activation Launch Party!

Lance Bass flashes a smile alongside Heather McDonald while attending the Nights of the Jack Halloween Activation Launch Party held at the King Gillette Ranch on Wednesday (October 10) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 39-year-old entertainer and Heather, 48, were joined at the event by Gilles Marini, Casper Smart, and Kendra Wilkinson.

Nights of the Jack is a Halloween Jack O’ Lantern experience tailored for all ages, you can catch it until November 3 – Find out more here!

“So much fun seeing all the amazing #jackolanterns at #thenightofjacks thx @lancebass for inviting us,” Heather captioned with her Instagram post. “Go to The King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas and walk around their amazing display. #halloween #juicyscoop #family”
