Thu, 11 October 2018 at 1:02 am

Liam Payne Keeps Things Cool for His Flight into Sydney

Liam Payne Keeps Things Cool for His Flight into Sydney

Liam Payne stops by baggage claim as he makes his way through an airport on Wednesday afternoon (October 10) in Sydney, Australia.

The 25-year-old singer went comfy in a white thermal shirt, olive-colored sweatpants, and white sneakers as he arrived in Australia after his flight.

Liam is in town to attend the upcoming 2018 Everest Horse Race – which takes this year on Saturday, October 13.

Just last week, Liam, Jonas Blue, and Stella Lennon released their brand-new song “Polaroid” – which you can listen to here!
Photos: Backgrid USA
