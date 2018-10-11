Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 12:15 am

Melissa Benoist is All Smiles on 'Supergirl' Set in Vancouver!

Melissa Benoist is All Smiles on 'Supergirl' Set in Vancouver!

Melissa Benoist stops to pet a dog during a break from filming on Tuesday afternoon (October 9) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 30-year-old actress was dressed in a tan overcoat, navy trousers, and glasses as she spent the afternoon filming the new season of her hit CW show Supergirl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

Late last month, Melissa was spotted in her superhero suit as she and a group of masked men filmed an intense fight scene over a body of water.

Season four of Supergirl returns on Sunday, October 14 at 8/7c on The CW!
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa benoist is all smiles on supergirl set in vanouver 01
melissa benoist is all smiles on supergirl set in vanouver 02
melissa benoist is all smiles on supergirl set in vanouver 03
melissa benoist is all smiles on supergirl set in vanouver 04
melissa benoist is all smiles on supergirl set in vanouver 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Melissa Benoist

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop