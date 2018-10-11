Top Stories
Mia Farrow Says She Doesn't Care About Woody Allen Anymore

Mia Farrow Says She Doesn't Care About Woody Allen Anymore

Mia Farrow is on one of the eight covers for Elle‘s Women in Hollywood issue and she is joined in her photo spread by son Ronan Farrow!

Here is what the 73-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On her ex Woody Allen: “I reached a place many years ago where I just don’t care about him.”

On her daughter Dylan Farrow’s open letter in the New York Times about Woody Allen and her son Ronan Farrow’s Hollywood Reporter column supporting his sister: “Both of them wrote their pieces without telling me. Because for me, it’s the sleeping dog that you don’t want to rouse. But I also understand and deeply respect when my daughter decided she needed to do this.”

For more from Mia, read the full article now on Elle.com!
Photos: Sebastian Kim
