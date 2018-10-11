Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Changed Stormi's Name at the Very Last Second

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Kanye West Accidentally Reveals iPhone Passcode During White House Visit

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 2:03 pm

Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor & More Celebrate International Day of the Girl on 'Today'!

Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor & More Celebrate International Day of the Girl on 'Today'!

Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor are bringing the girl power!

Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Freida Pinto, Jennifer Hudson and young women from all over the world joined in on the International Day of the Girl Celebration on Today on Thursday morning (October 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

The Today anchors also celebrated with their children, with plenty of dancing and singing all over the stage.

The concert was to honor International Day of the Girl, founded in 2012 by the United Nations, to raise awareness of the needs and important issues girls face across the globe due to gender inequity, including equal access to education, work training, legal standing, medical care and much more.

“Celebrating #DayofTheGirl with these trailblazers. Congratulations @michelleobama on launching @globalgirlsalliance working to improve the lives our girls through education,” Karlie wrote on her Instagram. See the epic selfie below!
day of girl today october 2018 01
day of girl today october 2018 02
day of girl today october 2018 03
day of girl today october 2018 04
day of girl today october 2018 05
day of girl today october 2018 06
day of girl today october 2018 07
day of girl today october 2018 08
day of girl today october 2018 09
day of girl today october 2018 10
day of girl today october 2018 11
day of girl today october 2018 12
day of girl today october 2018 13
day of girl today october 2018 14
day of girl today october 2018 15
day of girl today october 2018 16
day of girl today october 2018 17
day of girl today october 2018 18
day of girl today october 2018 19
day of girl today october 2018 20
day of girl today october 2018 21
day of girl today october 2018 22
day of girl today october 2018 23
day of girl today october 2018 24
day of girl today october 2018 25
day of girl today october 2018 26
day of girl today october 2018 27
day of girl today october 2018 28
day of girl today october 2018 29
day of girl today october 2018 30
day of girl today october 2018 31
day of girl today october 2018 32
day of girl today october 2018 33
day of girl today october 2018 34
day of girl today october 2018 35
day of girl today october 2018 36
day of girl today october 2018 37
day of girl today october 2018 38
day of girl today october 2018 39
day of girl today october 2018 40
day of girl today october 2018 41
day of girl today october 2018 42
day of girl today october 2018 43
day of girl today october 2018 44
Photos: WENN.com, Instagram: @KarlieKloss
Posted to: Freida Pinto, Jennifer Hudson, Karlie Kloss, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Michelle Obama, Zendaya

