Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor & More Celebrate International Day of the Girl on 'Today'!

Michelle Obama, Kelly Clarkson and Meghan Trainor are bringing the girl power!

Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Freida Pinto, Jennifer Hudson and young women from all over the world joined in on the International Day of the Girl Celebration on Today on Thursday morning (October 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson

The Today anchors also celebrated with their children, with plenty of dancing and singing all over the stage.

The concert was to honor International Day of the Girl, founded in 2012 by the United Nations, to raise awareness of the needs and important issues girls face across the globe due to gender inequity, including equal access to education, work training, legal standing, medical care and much more.

“Celebrating #DayofTheGirl with these trailblazers. Congratulations @michelleobama on launching @globalgirlsalliance working to improve the lives our girls through education,” Karlie wrote on her Instagram. See the epic selfie below!