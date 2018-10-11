Nick & Joe Jonas Step Out for Dinner at Craig's in WeHo!
Nick Jonas leads the way as he and older brother Joe arrive at Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday night (October 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 26-year-old “Jealous” singer looked suave in a navy blazer and jeans while the 29-year-old DNCE front man kept things cool in a black bomber jacket for a quick bite to eat at the celeb hot spot.
Just last week, Joe was in Paris with fiancee Sophie Turner where they stepped out to attend a couple of events held during Paris Fashion Week.
During a recent interview, Nick‘s fiancee Priyanka Chopra gave a little insight into their relationship!