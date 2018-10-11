Nikki Bella 'Legally' Can't Say John Cena's Name Anymore

Nikki Bella made a surprising reveal in her Cosmopolitan magazine feature alongside her twin Brie Bella.

While talking about her ex fiance John Cena, she was referring to him as her “ex.”

Finally she said, “I can’t say his name, legally, anymore.” The writer of the article noted that after Nikki said this, she “[shared] a knowing smile with Brie that makes me unsure whether it’s an inside joke or if she’s serious.”

She also added about her public breakup, “When everyone was saying what I was going through was fake for ratings and all that, and when you’re really going through it, it’s like, you’re just, in my heartache you’re literally just knifing it and just churning it… We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore. We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”

